Sesame farming can bring diversity in Barind’s cropping system

RAJSHAHI, Aug 01, 2019 (BSS)- Sesame farming can bring diversity in the

existing cropping system of the drought-prone Barind area and that can be the

effective means of mitigating its adverse impact of climate change.

Abu Muhammad Musha, a retired Chief Scientific Officer of Bangladesh

Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), opined that prospects of large-scale

sesame farming on the fallow lands are very bright in the Barind area.

He said more than one lakh hectares of land remain fallow after harvesting

transplanted Aman paddy in the high Barind tract comprising 10 upazilas of

Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts every year.

Agriculturist Musha said there is an enormous prospect of producing at

least one lakh tonnes of sesame valued at around Taka 300 crore from the

fallow lands yearly and thereby, the country’s demand for edible oil could be

fulfilled to some extent.

Meanwhile, farmers and agriculture officials in the region are expecting a

bumper yield of sesame this season.

Deb Dulal Dhali, Additional Director of Department of Agriculture

Extension (DAE), said the pollination was well due to favorable weather

condition and the plants are still unaffected by pest attacks or natural

calamities.

Most of the plants have already passed the pod formation stage, he added.

A good number of honey farmers set wooden hives alongside the oilseed fields,

and it helped better pollination.

The farmers were seen showing interest in cultivating the crop on more

areas of lands after getting its bumper yield and good prices in recent

years.

It requires lower production cost in terms of irrigation, fertiliser and

labour compared to other Rabi crops, and less fertile lands, where other

crops do not usually grow well, can be used for sesame cultivation, he said.

Usually farmers in the region grow local variety T-6 sesame. Bari Til-3,

Bari Til-4 and Bina Til are also being cultivated in some areas as the DAE

and BARI authorities are campaigning for cultivating high yielding sesame

varieties invented by Bari between the gaps of potato and Aman paddy.

Dr Shakhawat Hossain, Senior Scientific Officer of On Farm Research

Division of BARI, said sesame requires 70-80 days for attaining maturity and

mid-February to mid-May is the optimum period for its cultivation.

“We are motivating the farmers towards boosting sesame cultivation through

the best uses of modern technologies in the area,” he said.

To this end, a project titled “Extension of Sesame Farming in bed-planting

method in drought-prone area in climate change situation” is being

implemented.

He says there is no alternative to bring diversity in cropping system in

the changed climatic condition and urged the farmers to extend their

cooperation to sesame promotion in the dried area.

Alim Uddin, 43, a farmer of Pirijpur village in Godagari upazila, said he

cultivated sesame on two bighas of land last year spending Tk 700 and got

four maunds of yield.

“That time I made a profit of Tk 6,500. This season I cultivated sesame on

two and half bighas of land,” he said.

Cultivation of sesame, requiring moderate irrigation only once, is easier

and less costly than other crops but brings good profit, said Monwar Hossain,

46, a sharecropper of Mohishalbari village under the same upazila.

“Sesame farming between the gap of potato and Aman paddy cultivation

periods helps earning additional money. It also makes the soil fertile,” said

Jamir Uddin, who cultivated sesame on two bighas of land.