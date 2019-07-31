Bangladesh Emerging Women’s concedes 5-wicket defeat in 1st T20

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Emerging Women’s team conceded a five-wicket defeat to South Africa Emerging team in the first unofficial T20 International match to begin the three-match series with defeat Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria on Wednesday.

Being sent to bat first, South Africa Women’s piled up 130-4 in 20 overs. Bangladesh women’s fought neck-to-neck until nerve got the better of them as they were restricted to 125-9 in their 20-over allocation.

South African opener Trisha Chetty made a rapid 72 off 59, hitting nine fours to anchor her side’s innings. Her fellow opener Tazmin Brits scored 52 off 55.

The openers batted till the penultimate over to score 127-run. However they couldn’t pace the innings towards the end and squandered the chance to make bigger score.

Ritu Moni was the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh with 2-30. Bangladesh Women’s stumbled in the face of some disciplined bowling from South African Women’s but recovered thanks to Fahima to raise the prospect of victory before they failed to keep the nerve.

Fahima Khatun was the highest scorer for the side with 34 while opener Sanjida Islam made 21.

South Africa fast bowler Tumi Sekhukhune claimed 3-21 to derail Bangladesh’s innings.