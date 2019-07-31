Biman makes Tk 272 crore profit last fiscal

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines has made a

breakthrough in last 2018-19 fiscal year by making profit of Taka 272.

“We made the profit as a result of brining some positive changes in the

(Biman’s) management,” said state minister for civil aviation and tourism M

Mahbub Ali at a press conference at the ministry here today.

He thanked initiatives of making full automation of Biman ticketing

system and on-time performance as reasons of making profit.

Biman’s expenditure was Taka 5,519 crore against its income of Taka

5,791–resulting a net profit of Taka 272 in 2018-2019 fiscal, Ali said.

The national flag carrier made the profit after paying Bangladesh

Petroleum Corporation (BPC) for fuel and Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh

(CAAB) for different charges.

Moreover, Ali said Biman cleared its last year dues of Taka 53 crore to

the CAAB.

The flag carrier incurred a loss of around Taka 200 crore in 2017-2018

fiscal after making profits three years in a row.

The state minister said Biman’s customer service has been improved while

currently the passengers are getting their first baggage within 16 minute and

last baggage by 60 minutes of their arrival at the airport.

Biman has also launched home delivery service for the delayed baggage of

any international passengers at free of cost, he added.

As per Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s zero tolerance policy against

corruption, Ali said his ministry has taken numbers of steps and being

vigilance to check corruption in Biman and CAAB as well.

Ali said Biman has received it’s 3rd Boeing 878-8 called Dream liner

recently and awaiting for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate it while

the fourth and last dream liner is scheduled to arrive here on September

next.

He said Biman has already made new route plan to operate flights with

the new long haul aircraft.

Under the plan, Biman will increase flight frequency to London and middle

eastern destinations as well as open new routes to Manchester, one or two

more European cities, and Guangzhou in China.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mohibul Haque and Biman’s Board

Chairman Air Marshal (retd) Muhammad Enamul Bari also spoke on the occasion.

Mohibul said Biman will also resume Dhaka-Tokyo-Dhaka direct flight as

per decision taken during Premier Sheikh Hasina’s last Japan visit.

He said the ministry formed a committee comprising officials of CAAB and

Biman to control mosquito at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)

amid outbreak of Dengue fever.

Bari said Biman is so far operating the hajj flights successfully

without cancelling any fight.