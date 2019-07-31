Five to die for murder in Kushtia

KUSHTIA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – A court here today sentenced five persons to

death penalty and six others to life-term imprisonment for murdering a man at

Poradah in Mirpur upazila of the district in 2014.

The Judge of the court Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman handed down the verdict in

presence of the convicts.

The people who were awarded capital punishment are Masud, 38, Parvej, 43,

Habibur Rahman, 52, his brother Fazlur Rahman, 55, and Sarwar Hossain, 39.

All of them are the inhabitants of Poradah village.

The convicts who got life-term imprisonment are Billal Hossain, 42, Monju,

34, Sohel Rana, 38, Romij Ali, 40, Motiar Rahman, 50 and Kobir Hossain, 43.

The court also fined Tk 50,000 to each convict, in default, each of them

have to serve one year more in jail.

According to the prosecution, farmer Nurul Islam was murdered during a

clash between two groups of villagers at Poradah village on December 20,

2014.

Shojib, son of the deceased, filed a case accusing 19 people with Mirpur

Thana following the murder.

Police submitted the charge sheet on April 30, 2015.