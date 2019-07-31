BB asks banks to help dengue patients

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) -Bangladesh Bank (BB) today asked the scheduled banks to assist the patients suffering from dengue fever under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

“Dengue fever has taken a severe turn in Dhaka city and other areas of the country. So, it is essential to help the poor patients after holding discussions with hospitals and health complexes in the areas of the respective branches of banks,” said a BB circular issued here today.

The central bank requested the banks to extend their helping hands by giving medicine, saline and mosquito net.