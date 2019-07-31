PM condoles death of FF Shafiul Bashar

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Shafiul Bashar Bhandari.

In a condolence message, the premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Advocate Shafiul Bashar Bhandari, former deputy attorney general and valiant freedom fighter, died at a city hospital on Monday at 67.

He is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters.

He was buried today at his village home in Bhagolpur of Daudkandi in Cumilla.

Bashar, former general secretary of Chattogram city Chhatra League, was a Bangladesh Liberation Front (BLF) fighter during the War of Liberation in 1971.

He sustained severe wounds during a face to face combat with the occupying Pakistani army. After liberation, Bangabandhu sent him to Poland for treatment.