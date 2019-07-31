All urged not to get confused about social media posts

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – The government urged people of all strata of life not to become confused about some social media posts which have called upon them to pour toilet cleaner and bleaching powder into basins to destroy breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

Some social media posts have urged people to pour Harpic and bleaching powder into sinks to destroy mosquito eggs and larvae which is not the accurate way to destroy breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, an official release of the information ministry said yesterday.

The Aedes mosquito cannot be destroyed in this way, the release said, adding that rather it will cause serious disasters for human health, aquatic life, plants, and for the overall environment.

To prevent the spread of the breeding grounds of Aedes mosquitoes, the Ministry of Information has already issued directives to keep all the agencies under its purview clean and monitor the cleanliness operation within the time span of three days, added the release.