HC prohibits requisition of Pvt car, CNG autorickshaw, taxi

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – The High Court (HC) today ordered police not to requisition private cars, CNG autorickshaws and taxis as it disposed of a rule issued earlier.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury passed the order, issuing some directives over the requisition of vehicles.

The directives are: requisitions only be carried out in public interest, or else actions have to be taken against the concerned police official, no police official can use the requisitioned vehicle for his personal or family purpose, private cars, CNG autorickshaws and taxis cannot be requisitioned, every police stations have to maintain a list of requisitioned vehicles, police commissioner will dispose of and take action regarding complaints against any requisition.

The owner of the requisitioned vehicle has to be compensated; police has to bear the cost of fuel of the requisitioned vehicle and food cost of the driver, one vehicle cannot be requisitioned twice a year, a vehicle carrying women, children and patients cannot be requisitioned, police commissioner will issue a circular in this regard and ensure observance of those directives.

The court came up with the order after holding hearing on a writ filed by rights group Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB). It had filed the writ in 2010, challenging section 103A of The Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, 1976.