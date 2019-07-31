Stocks closed with positive stance after BB’s MPS

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today closed the session of the week with upward trend since investors found positive gestures in the new monetary policy statement of the Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The central bank today announced its monetary policy statement (MPS) for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) maintaining its cautiously accommodative stance aimed at achieving the real GDP growth target of 8.2 percent, keeping CPI inflation contained within the target ceiling of 5.5 percent in the current fiscal.

While announcing the MPS, BB Governor Fazle Kabir said promotion of corporate bond issuance for raising medium and long-term finance and activation of market in corporate bonds are priorities flagged in BB’s earlier MPS issues, and is now also a declared priority of the government.

In the MPS, BB expected that successful pursuit of these objectives can be expected to contribute richly over the near to medium term to capital market development, by adding to it a whole new dimension.

The broader DSEX of the DSE closed the session of the week with 13.77 points up at 5,138.79.The blue-chip DS30 and Shariah DSES also followed the same trend with 0.99 point up at 1,827.91 and with 4.01 points up at 1,181.20 respectively.

Out of the 353 issues traded at the DSE today, 120 issues gained against 197 losing issues.

The daily trade fell to 13.94 crore shares from Tuesday’s 13.95 crore shares. But, the day’s trade value at DSE increased to Taka 447.60 crore from Taka 429.69 crore of the previous session.

The major gaining issues were Monno Ceramics, 1STPRIMFMF, Legacy Foot, SOUTHEASTB and Standard Ceramics. The major losing companies were Sun Life Insurance, EBL1STMF, PHPMF1, SEMLFBSLGF and AMLRBBF.

Monno Ceramics topped the turnover list followed by Fortune, UPGDCL, BSC and Sino Bangla.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 49.14 points up at 15,725.46.

At CSE, 281 issues were traded. Of those, 96 closed higher and 167 closed lower when 72.24 lakh shares worth Taka 17.27 crore changed hands.