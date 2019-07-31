Bangladesh U19 tops point table in UK tri-nation

DHAKA, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Under-19 team moved into the top of the Under-19 tri-nation tournament in England after securing a breathtaking two-wicket win over India by D/L at Toby Howe Cricket Ground, Billericay on Tuesday.

The match was curtailed to 36-over due to rain interruption after which India, being sent to bat first, amassed 221-5 in 36 overs. The rain then again interrupted the match and Bangladesh was set a revised target of 218 in 32 overs.

Bangladesh Under-19 held their nerve to clinch the victory in 31.1 overs, making 219-8.

By virtue of this victory, Bangladesh collected 7 points in 5 matches while India remains at second position with 5 points in 5 matches. Hosts England has 2 points in 4 matches.

Bangladesh won two matches against England, and lost one against India before winning this game. Their other match against India was washed out.

They will play two matches against England and one against India.

However skipper Akbar Ali scripted the thrilling victory as he blasted 49 not out off 36 balls, striking five fours and two sixes.

After Bangladesh was reduced to 201-8 in 30.3 overs, their chance of winning game was highly unlikely as they needed 17 runs still off nine balls. But Akbar Ali managed to win the game for Bangladesh.

Opener Parvez Hossain Emon was the highest scorer with 51.

For India, their skipper Dhruv Jurel was the top-scorer with 70 while Pragnesh Kanpilewar made 53.

Shoriful Islam took 2-49 for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh U-19 will take on England on Thursday in their next game.