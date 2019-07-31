Elaborate programmes to observe National Mourning Day in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Elaborate programmes have been taken to

observe the National Mourning Day and 44th martyrdom anniversary of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and honour in

the city on August 15 next.

The programmes include hoisting of national flag at half-mast atop

government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings, hoisting of

black flags and wearing black badges, bringing out morning procession,

observing one-minute silence and holding discussion and milad mahfil at

Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

In addition, discussion meetings highlighting the life and deeds of

Bangabandhu will be arranged in all schools, colleges, madrashas and special

milad mahfils and prayers will be offered at all religious institution.

District administration has chalked out the programme in a preparatory

meeting at its conference hall here yesterday afternoon.

Government officials, professional leaders, valiant freedom fighters and

civil society members were present at the meeting.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, the meeting was addressed,

among others, by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ruhul Amin, retired

college principal Sharfiqur Rahman Badsha and freedom fighters Dr Abdul

Mannan and Shahadul Haque.

Improved diets will be served to the inmates of Rajshahi Central Jail,

orphanages, shishu paribars and vagabond centres on the day.

Besides, painting competitions, essay writing, hamd-nat, recitation of

poems and discussion meetings focusing Bangabandhu and highlighting the true

national history will be arranged at the Shishu Academy.

Local office of the department of mass communication will screen

documentary films on life and works of the Father of the Nation in various

points in the city marking the day.