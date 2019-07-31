Bogura-Sirajganj dual gauge railway construction in the offing

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh railway west zone is going to
construct Bogura-Sirajganj direct rail track aims at easing communication
between the two districts, a railway official here said.
The west zone headquartered in Rajshahi has undertaken a project
“Construction of Dual Gauge Rail Line from Bogura to Shahid M. Monsur Ali
Station, Sirajganj of Bangladesh Railway”, its chief engineer Afzal Hossain
told BSS.
He said the project had been approved in the ECNEC meeting on October 30,
2018 adding that an 86.51-kilometer mainline and another 16.30-kilometer loop
line including other specified civil works will be constructed under the Taka
5,579.70-crore project.
Two important bridges on the Karatoa and Isamoti rivers and overpass on
Dhaka-Bogura highway will also be constructed with installation of modern
signaling and telecommunication, he said.
The project would establish a shorter dual gauge link between the western
and northern parts of the country with the eastern and southern parts via
capital Dhaka, he added.
“We have to acquire 960 acres of land for installation of new dual gauge
mainline from Bogura to Shahid Monsur Ali Stations via Sirajganj and Raipur,”
said Hossain.
Upon its successful implementation by June, 2023, this railway route will
reduce travel time from Dhaka to northern part of Bangladesh besides reducing
traffic congestion and air pollution through diversion of traffic to railway,
he said.
He also said the people of Sirajganj, Bogura and part of Naogaon will get
benefit of this railway connectivity.
Meanwhile, the railway west zone has been implementing nine other projects
involving around Taka 11,047.51 crore at present in order to infusing more
dynamism into the railway transportation along with boosting quality
services.
A 55-kilometer new railway track from Kasiani to Tungipara via Gopalganj
has been constructed besides renovating another 82-kilometer line from
Kalukhali to Bhatiapara with a total cost of around Tk 2,110.27 crore,
railway sources said.
They said a Taka 47.84-crore level crossing rehabilitation project is
being implemented to ensure safe movement of rail and vehicles on road. The
zone has also been implementing a project titled ‘Railway Line Renovation and
Construction for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant’ which will establish railway
communication between Iswardi bypass take-off point and the power plant.
“We are conducting feasibility study on important projects of the zone
with an estimated cost of around Taka 9.92 crore,” said Khandakar Shahidul
Islam, General Manager of the zone, while talking to BSS here today.