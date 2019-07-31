Concerted efforts to end trafficking in persons stressed

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2019 (BSS)- Concerted efforts of all government and non-
government entities concerned is very important to end trafficking in person.
Development activists and social watchdogs made this observation while
addressing a meeting at Borokuthi open stage in the city yesterday afternoon
in observance of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons- 2019.
This year, “Human Trafficking: call your government to action” was the
theme of the Day.
Various organizations including Sachetan Rajshahi, Paribartan, Association
for Community Development, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST)
and World Vision Bangladesh jointly organized the meeting in association with
Justice and Care Project.
They also took out a rally from PN Government Girls High School premises
that converged into a human chain at Saheb Bazar Zero Point after parading
some of the city streets. To create public awareness against the crime the
organizations also held a cultural function at the meeting venue.
Coordinator of the project Mahmud-Un-Nabi and its Project Officer Hasibul
Hassan, Director of Paribartan Rashed Ebne Obayed and BLAST local unit
coordinator Advocate Samina Begum addressed the meeting.
The speakers unanimously underscored the need for a holistic approach
involving all quarters concerned to combat trafficking in persons side by
side with rehabilitation of human trafficking victims for their successful
family and social integration.