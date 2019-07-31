Concerted efforts to end trafficking in persons stressed

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2019 (BSS)- Concerted efforts of all government and non-

government entities concerned is very important to end trafficking in person.

Development activists and social watchdogs made this observation while

addressing a meeting at Borokuthi open stage in the city yesterday afternoon

in observance of the World Day against Trafficking in Persons- 2019.

This year, “Human Trafficking: call your government to action” was the

theme of the Day.

Various organizations including Sachetan Rajshahi, Paribartan, Association

for Community Development, Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST)

and World Vision Bangladesh jointly organized the meeting in association with

Justice and Care Project.

They also took out a rally from PN Government Girls High School premises

that converged into a human chain at Saheb Bazar Zero Point after parading

some of the city streets. To create public awareness against the crime the

organizations also held a cultural function at the meeting venue.

Coordinator of the project Mahmud-Un-Nabi and its Project Officer Hasibul

Hassan, Director of Paribartan Rashed Ebne Obayed and BLAST local unit

coordinator Advocate Samina Begum addressed the meeting.

The speakers unanimously underscored the need for a holistic approach

involving all quarters concerned to combat trafficking in persons side by

side with rehabilitation of human trafficking victims for their successful

family and social integration.