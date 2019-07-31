Marriage registrars vow to prevent child marriage

RANGPUR, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Marriage registrars at a discussion have

vowed to prevent child marriage for ensuring normal growth, education and

empowerment of adolescents on way to attain sustainable development goals

(SDGs).

They vowed this at the discussion on ‘Role of marriage registrars in

preventing child marriage in light of the Child Marriage Restraint Act- 2017

held at RDRS Bangladesh’s conference room in Nilphamari on Tuesday afternoon,

a press release said today.

With assistance of Nilphamari district administration, RDRS Bangladesh

organised the event under its ‘Ending Child Marriage through Empowering

Adolescents Project’ with financial assistance of UNICEF.

Twenty-nine marriage registrars of Dimla, Domar and Kishoreganj upazilas of

Nilphamari district participated in the discussion.

Deputy Commissioner of Nilphamari Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury attended the

discussion as the chief guest with Project cordinator of the project of RDRS

Bangladesh Khondker Abu Taher Md. Siddikur Rahman in the chair.

Additional Police Super of Nilphamari Mohammad Rabiul Alam, Additional

Deputy Commissioner Azharul Islam, Deputy Director of the Department of

Social Services Imam Hashim and District Registrar Lutfar Rahman addressed as

special guests.

Siddikur Rahman discussed the prevailing child marriage situations at the

national level and Nilphamari district putting emphasis on strict enforcement

of the Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 to free the society from the curse.

The marriage registrars presented various barriers they face at community

levels in preventing child marriage and sought sincere cooperation of local

administrations and public representatives to thwart the social menace.

The chief guest assured marriage registrars of providing necessary legal

assistance to them and called for combined efforts of all concerned for

strict enforcement of the Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 to overcome the

situation.