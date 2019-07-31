Marriage registrars vow to prevent child marriage

RANGPUR, July 31, 2019 (BSS) – Marriage registrars at a discussion have
vowed to prevent child marriage for ensuring normal growth, education and
empowerment of adolescents on way to attain sustainable development goals
(SDGs).
They vowed this at the discussion on ‘Role of marriage registrars in
preventing child marriage in light of the Child Marriage Restraint Act- 2017
held at RDRS Bangladesh’s conference room in Nilphamari on Tuesday afternoon,
a press release said today.
With assistance of Nilphamari district administration, RDRS Bangladesh
organised the event under its ‘Ending Child Marriage through Empowering
Adolescents Project’ with financial assistance of UNICEF.
Twenty-nine marriage registrars of Dimla, Domar and Kishoreganj upazilas of
Nilphamari district participated in the discussion.
Deputy Commissioner of Nilphamari Hafizur Rahman Chowdhury attended the
discussion as the chief guest with Project cordinator of the project of RDRS
Bangladesh Khondker Abu Taher Md. Siddikur Rahman in the chair.
Additional Police Super of Nilphamari Mohammad Rabiul Alam, Additional
Deputy Commissioner Azharul Islam, Deputy Director of the Department of
Social Services Imam Hashim and District Registrar Lutfar Rahman addressed as
special guests.
Siddikur Rahman discussed the prevailing child marriage situations at the
national level and Nilphamari district putting emphasis on strict enforcement
of the Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 to free the society from the curse.
The marriage registrars presented various barriers they face at community
levels in preventing child marriage and sought sincere cooperation of local
administrations and public representatives to thwart the social menace.
The chief guest assured marriage registrars of providing necessary legal
assistance to them and called for combined efforts of all concerned for
strict enforcement of the Child Marriage Restraint Act-2017 to overcome the
situation.