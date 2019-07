PM, Sheikh Rehana mourn death of Supriyo Chakravarty

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Supriyo Chakravarty, husband of Advocate Sultana Kamal, a former adviser to the caretaker government.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana talked to Sultana Kamal over phone from London tonight and consoled her,” PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokan told BSS.

They also prayed for salvation of the departed soul, he said.

Supriyo Chakravarty, also a freedom fighter and cultural activist, passed away at the BIRDEM hospital here yesterday evening.