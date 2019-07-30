Journalism, police are risky professions: DMP Commissioner

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Journalism and services in police department are risky as people belonging to these professions have to work, often, in an adverse situation, said the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner M Asaduzzaman Mia.

He stated this while inaugurating ‘Group Life Insurance Policy’ for the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) at the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here today.

Journalists are observes of the society as they boldly highlight injustice and irregularities of their surroundings as well as the contemporary world.

CRAB President Abul Khayer chaired the function while General Secretary Dipu Sarwar moderated the programme.

Jatiya Press Club General Secretary Farida Yasmin and Assistant Managing Director of Sun Life Insurance Company Shahadat Hossain Sohag also spoke on the occasion.

Former CRAB Presidents Modhusudhon Mondol and Khairuzzaman Kamal, senior journalist Gaffar Mahmud, CRAB Vice President Mizan Malique and former CRAB General Secretary Kamruzzaman Khan were present on the occasion.