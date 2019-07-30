BSMMU research finds youth most vulnerable to dengue

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – A research by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Medical University (BSMMU) found that youth between 16 to 30 years are mostly

being affected by the current year’s dengue outbreak, Professor Dr Saifullah

Munshi, chairman of virology department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Medical University (BSMMU), told a press conference today.

Dengue was detected among 1278 (21 %) out of 6,119 persons between the

January 1 and July 25, this year, said Dr Munshi.

At the beginning of the press conference, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor

Dr Kanak Kanti Barua spoke in details about the activity of the Dengue Cell

run by the University.

Of the affected dengue patients, the estimated ratio between female and

male is 1:2.7, he said.

At present, four serotypes of dengue have been identified and most men are

usually being its worst victim, he said.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sahana Akhter Rahman, Deputy VC

(Admin) Professor Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad

Atiqur Rahman, Registrar Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan, Proctor Professor Dr

Syed Mozaffar Ahmed, Director (Hospital) Brigadier General AK Mahbubul Haq,

among others, attended the press conference.