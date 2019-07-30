BSMMU research finds youth most vulnerable to dengue

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – A research by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib
Medical University (BSMMU) found that youth between 16 to 30 years are mostly
being affected by the current year’s dengue outbreak, Professor Dr Saifullah
Munshi, chairman of virology department of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib
Medical University (BSMMU), told a press conference today.
Dengue was detected among 1278 (21 %) out of 6,119 persons between the
January 1 and July 25, this year, said Dr Munshi.
At the beginning of the press conference, BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor
Dr Kanak Kanti Barua spoke in details about the activity of the Dengue Cell
run by the University.
Of the affected dengue patients, the estimated ratio between female and
male is 1:2.7, he said.
At present, four serotypes of dengue have been identified and most men are
usually being its worst victim, he said.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sahana Akhter Rahman, Deputy VC
(Admin) Professor Dr Muhammad Rafiqul Alam, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad
Atiqur Rahman, Registrar Professor Dr ABM Abdul Hannan, Proctor Professor Dr
Syed Mozaffar Ahmed, Director (Hospital) Brigadier General AK Mahbubul Haq,
among others, attended the press conference.