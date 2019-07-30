AL awareness campaign against dengue tomorrow

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS)-Awami League (AL) will launch a countrywide awareness campaign programme from the party president’s Dhanmondi political official tomorrow to prevent the spread of dengue.

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader will inaugurate the 3-day awareness campaign styled ‘Porishkar Rakhi Charpasher Poribesh Porichchhanna Samaj-Dengu Mukta Bangladesh Sheikh Hasinar Nirdesh’, said a press release.

As part of the countrywide programme, AL will carry out the campaign from 11am to 1pm tomorrow.