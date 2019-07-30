Beximco Pharma starts export fifth product to US market

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Beximco Pharma started export of a blood pressure drug, Nadolol to the market of United States (US).

Nadolol tablets (20mg, 40mg and 80mg) are the generic equivalent of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Corgard tablets for treating hypertension and angina pectoris (chest pain).

This is Beximco’s fifth product for the US market following the successful launch of Carvedilol, Sotalol, Methocarbamol and Metformin, said a press release today.

Nazmul Hassan, MP, Managing Director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of Nadolol in the US market, which demonstrates continued progress in expanding our presence in this important market.”

According to IQVIA audited data of US market, the total market for Nadolol was more than $63 million in 2018.

In August 2016, Beximco Pharma became the first Bangladeshi pharmaceutical company to export medicine to the US market following its manufacturing site approval by the US FDA in June 2015.