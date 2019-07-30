Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today closed the session of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 35.73 points down at 5,125.02. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 9.33 points down at 1,177.19 and with 17.38 points down at 1,826.92.

The daily trade fell to 13.95 crore shares from Monday’s 14.46 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 429.69 crore from Taka 437.77 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 352 securities, prices of 64 securities closed higher against 268 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Monno Stafflers, Style Craft, Intech, United Insurance and Monno Ceramics. The major losing companies were ATCSLGF, CAPMBDBLMF, VAMLBDMF1, SEMLIBBLSF and Global Insurance. UPGDCL topped the turnover list followed by Fortune, Monno Ceramics, BSC and Beacon Prarma.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 118.64 points down at 15,676.32.

At CSE, 283 issues were traded. Of those, 72 closed higher and 188 closed lower when 78.22 lakh shares worth Taka 20.36 crore changed hands.