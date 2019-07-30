Man dies as tree falls on him in Bhola

BHOLA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – A day labourer died as a tree fell on him in Chalta Tola area under Daulatkhan upazila of the district today.

The deceased was identified as Md Johirul Islam, 55, a resident of Joynagar village in the area.

Local people said a big tree fell on Johirul when he was cutting trees along with other labours beside a road in the area. Johirul was taken to Bhola Sadar Hospital where the duty doctor declared him dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatkhan Thana Md Enayet Hossain confirmed it.