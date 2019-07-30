CJ for creating awareness against hepatitis virus

DHAKA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has urged all to be aware to prevent hepatitis virus.

Lauding the activities of National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh (NLFB) for creating awareness, he said, “Awareness of people can play a vital role in preventing Hepatitis.”

Chief Justice made the call while addressing a seminar as chief guest in the city on Monday marking World Hepatitis Day-2019, said a press release here today.

He also said a total of 290 million people in the world do not know that they are affected by viral hepatitis.

This year’s theme of the day is ‘Find the Missing Millions’.

National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh founding president national professor Brigadier (retd) Abdul Malek presided over the programme while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and Sheikh Rasel Gastroliver Institute and Hospital director Prof Faruk Ahmed were present, among others.

National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh founding secretary general Prof Mohammad Ali presented the keynote paper at the seminar, expressing his desire to eliminate hepatitis from the country by 2030 with united effort.