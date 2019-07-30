375 flood victims get cash, hygiene kit boxes in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 375 flood affected families of

Udakhali union under Fulchhari upazila here got cash support of TK 16, 87,500

and hygiene kit boxes as relief materials f from a local voluntary

organization Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) on Monday.

The cash support and the hygiene kit boxes were distributed to the flood

victims of the union of the upazila on Monday under Emergency Support for

Flood Affected People in Gaibandha district of UKAID.

DC M. Abdul Matin formally inaugurated the cash and the kit box

distribution activity to the flood affected families in a function held on

the premises of the union parishad of the upazila on Monday afternoon as the

chief guest.

Each of the flood hit families of the union received TK 45,00 and kit box

as grant from the organization.

Speaking at the function DC Abdul Matin thanked the GUK and UKAID for

standing beside the flood victims of the upazila with cash and kit boxes to

mitigate their sufferings in critical time.

UNO Abdul Halim Tolstoy, chief executive of GUK Abdus Salam, director

Rishat Sayeem, public representatives, and local elite including journalists

were present on the occasion.