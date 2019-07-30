200 flood-affected families get relief in Gangachara

RANGPUR, July 30, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur district police distributed relief
among 200 flood-affected families of different submerged char villages in
Kolkond union of Gangachara upazila here on Monday afternoon to mitigate
their sufferings.
Each of the families got over 16 kg relief goods, including 5-kg rice,
two-kg flattened rice, one kg puffed rice, one litre soybean oil, one kg
sugar, one kg salt, one kg lentil, one dozen match boxes, one dozen candle
sticks and other materials.
The district police distributed the relief goods at a function arranged at
remote Binbinar Char village on the Teesta riverbed of the union after
reaching there by boat with the succors.
With Superintendent of Police for Rangpur Biplob Kumar Sarker in the
chair, Deputy Inspector General for Rangpur Range Police Devdas Bhattacharya
attended the function and distributed the relief goods as the chief guest.
Additional Superintendents of Police Fazle Elahi and Maruf Hossain,
Assistant Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Arman Hossain, senior
police officials and local public representatives were present.