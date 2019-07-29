Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal 4-1 in BPL

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS)- Abahani returned to the winning streak of the Bangladesh Premier League Football beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 4-1 goals held on Monday at Bangabandhu National Stadium here.

In the day’s match, striker Zibon scored a brace in the 5th and 42nd minute while Sunday and Sohel supported him with a lone goal in the 57th and 71st minutes respective for Abahani.

Sheikh Jamal, however, pulled one back courtesy of a suicidal goal scored by Abahani’s Mamun in the 60th minute of the match.

With this victory, the traditional sky blue Dhanmondi ‘outfit’ finished runners-up in the league with 58 points from 24 matches while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club stand at their previous credit of 27 points from 23 outings.

In the day’s another match, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra were held by Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society when their match ended in a 2-2 goal draw held at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

In the day’s proceeding, Rapheal scored a brace in the 29th and 69th minutes for Sheikh Russel KC while Faisal and Zunapio netted one goal apiece for Rahmatganj in the 32nd and 48th minutes respectively.