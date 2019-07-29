Shameem for ensuring safe drinking water for garment workers

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Deputy Minister for Water Resources A K M Enamul Haque Shameem today said that the government is working to ensure safe drinking water and sanitation facilities for the garment workers.

“It is hard to reach to the garment workers safe drinking water and proper sanitation facilities as the labourers have to live in very densely populated areas. We hope that we can ensure these within 2030 for all,” said Shameem while addressing a programme at Dhaka University (DU).

A research paper titled “Gender, Water and Empowerment among Readymade Garment Workers of Bangladesh” conducted by DU in collaboration with University of Oxford, Coventry University, BUET and Bangladesh Agricultural University was also revealed there.

While disclosing the findings of the research, Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) Professor Dr Sadeka Huq said that garment workers specially the females hardly get safe drinking water and so their physical and mental condition is being deteriorated.

Supernumerary Professor of DU Sociology Department Professor A I Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, DU Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Sadeka Halim, Emeritus Professor of BAU Dr MA Sattar Mandol, DU Sociology Department Professor Dr Samina Lutfa, among others, addressed the programme.