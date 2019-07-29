CID to train 2000 female students on cyber crime

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police and Dhaka University IT Society (DUITS) have taken initiative to train 2,000 female students on cyber crime, explanation of laws, safe usage of social media and process to give complaints.

A total of 2000 students of five female dormitories of DU, Eden Mohila College and Home Economics College will be trained under the campaign titled “Cyber Security Awareness for Women Empowerment”.

CID’s special superintendent Molla Nazrul Islam inaugurated the campaign on Saturday at Ruqayyah Hall auditorium at DU, said a press release.

DU Computer Science and Engineering Department Professor Dr. Md. Mamun-or-Rashid, Journalist Abdullah Al Imran, DUCSU Science and Technology Secretary Arif Ibne Ali, among others, were present.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal will attend the closing ceremony on July 31.