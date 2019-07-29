22 gangsters, 6 snatchers arrested in city

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – A team of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate overnight drives on Sunday arrested

members of a youth gang and snatchers from the city.

A DMP team arrested 22 members of two youth gangs -Lara De and Level High-

while conducting an overnight drive on Sunday in the city’s Mohammadpur area,

Anisur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tejgaon division of DMP, said

today.

The members of these two gangs were involved with various illegal

activities, he said, adding that eight of the 22 arrested, were listed

criminals who had involvement with different illegal activities.

The eight were identified as Jisan, Hridoy, Shakil, Avik, DK Sunny,

Nayeem, Manik and Meem.

In another drive, a special team of RAB-10 arrested six members of an

organized snatching group from different areas in the city last night.

The arrestees were identified as Al-Amin, 24, Roney, 20, Raju, 18,

Salauddin Salu, 28, Nazim, 20 and Mohon, 26. The law enforcers also recovered

three sharp knives, two small knives, an anti-cutter and six blades from

their possession.

“They were active member of the snatching group and were involved with

crime for long at city’s Syedabad, Jatrabari, Demra and adjacent areas,” said

Major M Ashraful Haq, deputy commander of the elite force.