Vested quarter using rumours as tools to gain interest: IGP

TUNGIPARA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr
Mohammad Javed Patwari today said a vested quarter is spreading rumours over
child lifters as tools to gain interest.
“Law and order is not deteriorated in the country,” he told journalists
after paying homage to the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu
Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here.
Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police M Habibur Rahman and Khandker
Muhit Uddin and Superintendent of Police in Gopalganj District Mohammad
Saidur Rahman Khan were present.
The IGP said, “We have taken prompt measures over the recent incidents and
criminals were arrested within a short time.”
He said recently some innocent people were killed in mob beating at
different places as locals suspected them child lifters,” he said, adding “We
have successfully tackled it. Police will not tolerate such types of
incidents.”
“People are now understood that those were fully rumours and a vested
quarter spread rumours for gaining their ill interest,” Dr Javed mentioned.
Earlier, the police chief paid respect to the mausoleum by placing wreaths
and offered special munajat after reciting Fateha.
He also sought eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and his
family members who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.