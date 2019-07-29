Vested quarter using rumours as tools to gain interest: IGP

TUNGIPARA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr

Mohammad Javed Patwari today said a vested quarter is spreading rumours over

child lifters as tools to gain interest.

“Law and order is not deteriorated in the country,” he told journalists

after paying homage to the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman here.

Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) of Police M Habibur Rahman and Khandker

Muhit Uddin and Superintendent of Police in Gopalganj District Mohammad

Saidur Rahman Khan were present.

The IGP said, “We have taken prompt measures over the recent incidents and

criminals were arrested within a short time.”

He said recently some innocent people were killed in mob beating at

different places as locals suspected them child lifters,” he said, adding “We

have successfully tackled it. Police will not tolerate such types of

incidents.”

“People are now understood that those were fully rumours and a vested

quarter spread rumours for gaining their ill interest,” Dr Javed mentioned.

Earlier, the police chief paid respect to the mausoleum by placing wreaths

and offered special munajat after reciting Fateha.

He also sought eternal peace of departed souls of Bangabandhu and his

family members who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.