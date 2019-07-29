NBR opens 3.20 lakh new income tax files in 6-month

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has opened 3.20 lakh new income tax files in the first six months of the year widening its net through tax survey, officials said here today.

“Our survey teams had collected data of 4.44 lakh people in the first six month of the year . . . after a thorough scrutiny have found 3.20 lakh of them are eligible or would be eligible in near future for paying tax,” NBR member for tax survey and inspection M. Mefta Uddin told BSS.

Khan said the rests of those whose income was scrutinized were yet to be eligible for paying tax.

The NBR official said the survey was being carried out as part of the revenue authority campaign for expanded tax net while its officials were collecting information visiting house to house for new tax payers.

“We (however) are opening income tax files only after becoming confirmed that someone has tax payable income or would be eligible in near future,” Khan said.

Currently, he said, NBR was operating 213 survey teams each comprising five members across the country in search of new tax payers.

Khan said a NBR additional commissioner or joint commissioner leads a team which incorporates two university students, inducted for the task through outsourcing.

He said the NBR plans to open 6.72 lakh income tax files within next September while the concerned circle officials were asked to to open at least five income tax files daily to reach the target.

At present, the country has a total of 42.27 lakh electronic tax identification number (E-TIN) holders, of which only 20 lakh submitted income tax return in last tax fiscal.

Khan said they have taken initiative to ensure E-TIN holder’s annual income tax return submission. “As per our new initiative, tax file must be open with collection of ETIN.”