BCB XI leads Chhattisgarh by 124 runs in Mini Ranji semis

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS)- The semifinal match between Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI and Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh in the Dr. (capt). K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, known as Mini Ranji Trophy, is left in pretty balanced after the end of day two at Alur-1 (Platinum Oval) Ground on Monday.

Resuming the day on 254-3, BCB XI lost their rest of the seven wickets for just 80 runs to be all out for 334 in its first innings.

Inspired by their good bowling show, opener Rishab Tiwari scored exact 100 as Chhattisgarh piled up 210-4 before bails were drawn. They are now trailing by 124 runs in the first innings.

As overnight unbeaten batsman Yasir Ali and Nazmul Hossain Shanto began the day two quite confidently, it seemed BCB XI would end up taking complete control of the match.

But the rot began with the dismissal of Yasir who added just 12 runs to his overnight score to be out on 62.

Saif Hasan who retired hurt on 92 on day one, came to bat after the dismissal of Yasir but couldn’t add any run.

With the wickets tumbling around him, Shanto held one end and managed to score 39. Paceman Veerpratap Singh claimed 4-92 while Samuel Binny returned figures of 3-51.

In reply, Chhattisgarh openers Rishab Tiwari and Jivanjot Singh began confidently, sharing 94 runs for the opening stand.

Sanjamul Islam broke though with the wicket of Jivanjot for 47.

But occasional bowler Saif Hasan came up as surprise package, dismissing Avnish Singh Dahliwal (2) and Amandeep Khare (0) in consecutive deliveries to leave Chhattisgarh at precarious 105-3.

Tiwari and Shashank resisted and when they looked to pile host on misery on BCB XI, Saif inflicted run out on Tiwari to dismiss him 100, bringing an end to a 105-run partnership.

Tiwari’s wicket however left the game in balance. Shashank was batting on 54.

Saif Hasan was the most successful bowler of BCB XI with 2-24.