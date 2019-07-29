Gaibandha Zila Police conducting awareness programme about rumor

GAIBANDHA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Gaibandha Zila Police had been conducting awareness programmes about rumor, child lifting and law violation to the people in various ways for few days last.

The programmes include leaflet distribution, publicity activity through loud speakers, briefing sessions with the students of the school and colleges including madrashas, pasting posters and hanging banners.

On Sunday, a big rally organized by district police was brought out from the Superintendent of police (SP) office here and ended in front of Fire Service and Civil Defense office after parading the main roads of the town.

Earlier, general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, district unit, Abu Bakar Siddique formally inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.

The rally was also addressed, among others, by police super Engineer Abdul Mannan Miah and convener of district community policing committee Abdus Salam while officer in charge of Sadar thana Khan M. Shahriar moderated the

function.

The speakers in their speeches said a number of mob beating incidents had taken place in the country over child lifting rumors and a vested quarters of the country are spreading rumors in planned way.

They emphasized on creating social awareness among the people about the

prevention of the child lifting rumor and other propaganda.

Police super Engineer Abdul Mannan Miah in his speeches said those who

were killed in mob lynching attack were not child lifters and requested all

not to take law into own hands.

If anyone is suspected, respective thana police will be informed about the

suspected man or woman, he commented.

A large number of people including police officials, community policing

members, religious leaders, and teachers including journalists participated

in the rally.