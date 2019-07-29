Eid advance train ticket sale begins

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Railway today begins sale of
advance train tickets for holidaymakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
The passengers are purchasing the ticket of August 7 today as they can
collect rail tickets of August 8, 9, 10 and 11 on July 30, 31 and August 1
and 2 respectively, railway sources said.
The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 12 or 13, subject to
moon sighting.
Earlier Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told a press conference at
Rail Bhaban here that sale of tickets for intercity trains will continue till
August 2.
He also said the sale of return tickets will begin on August 5 and it will
continue till August 9.
Sujan said the holidaymakers can collect their advance return train tickets
of August 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 on August 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.
The advance tickets will be sold from five places this time, he added.
The minister said tickets for all intercity trains bound to the country’s
western region will be sold from Kamalapur Railway Station while the tickets
to Chattogram and Noakhali destinations will be sold from Airport Railway
Station.
Passengers of Netrokona-bound Mohongonj and Haor Express will get tickets
from Banani Station while tickets of Mymensingh and Jamalpur- bound all
intercity trains will be sold at Tejgaon Station, he added.
He said Sylhet and Kishoreganj-bound holidaymakers will have to collect
tickets from Old Rail Bhaban in Fulbaria area here.
The minister said tickets will be sold from 9am to 4pm every day without
any break while holidaymakers can buy tickets online using mobile app from
6am.
Maximum four advance rail tickets will be given to one person or passenger,
he said.
Fifty per cent of the total tickets will be sold online from today and the
rest will be sold from the five places.
Marking the Eid-ul-Azha, off-day of all intercity trains will remain
canceled from August 7 to one day before the festival.
He said once sold, Eid tickets will not be returned while national identity
(NID) card will be required to buy tickets.
On the occasion of Eid, Bangladesh Railway will run eight pairs of special
trains.