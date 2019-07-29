Eid advance train ticket sale begins

DHAKA, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Railway today begins sale of

advance train tickets for holidaymakers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The passengers are purchasing the ticket of August 7 today as they can

collect rail tickets of August 8, 9, 10 and 11 on July 30, 31 and August 1

and 2 respectively, railway sources said.

The holy Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on August 12 or 13, subject to

moon sighting.

Earlier Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan told a press conference at

Rail Bhaban here that sale of tickets for intercity trains will continue till

August 2.

He also said the sale of return tickets will begin on August 5 and it will

continue till August 9.

Sujan said the holidaymakers can collect their advance return train tickets

of August 14, 15, 16, 17, and 18 on August 5, 6, 7, 8, 9.

The advance tickets will be sold from five places this time, he added.

The minister said tickets for all intercity trains bound to the country’s

western region will be sold from Kamalapur Railway Station while the tickets

to Chattogram and Noakhali destinations will be sold from Airport Railway

Station.

Passengers of Netrokona-bound Mohongonj and Haor Express will get tickets

from Banani Station while tickets of Mymensingh and Jamalpur- bound all

intercity trains will be sold at Tejgaon Station, he added.

He said Sylhet and Kishoreganj-bound holidaymakers will have to collect

tickets from Old Rail Bhaban in Fulbaria area here.

The minister said tickets will be sold from 9am to 4pm every day without

any break while holidaymakers can buy tickets online using mobile app from

6am.

Maximum four advance rail tickets will be given to one person or passenger,

he said.

Fifty per cent of the total tickets will be sold online from today and the

rest will be sold from the five places.

Marking the Eid-ul-Azha, off-day of all intercity trains will remain

canceled from August 7 to one day before the festival.

He said once sold, Eid tickets will not be returned while national identity

(NID) card will be required to buy tickets.

On the occasion of Eid, Bangladesh Railway will run eight pairs of special

trains.