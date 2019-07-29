Smooth marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed stressed

RANGPUR, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculturists at a workshop have stressed

on smooth marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed in local markets to

expand farming, production and consumption of zinc-enriched rice for

nourishment of common people.

They said this at a workshop on “Marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed”

organised by RDRS Bangladesh at its training centre here with assistance of

Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Sunday, a press release said

today.

The workshop was arranged with assistance of HarvestPlus Programme to

disseminate technologies for cultivation, production, storing and smooth

marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed in local markets of seven northern

districts.

Twenty seed retailers, agriculture officers, representatives of different

seed companies participated in the workshop.

Additional Director of DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali

attended the event as chief guest with Deputy Director (Seed Marketing) of

Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Agriculturist Dr. Md. Sultanul

Alam in the chair.

Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh

Agriculturist Mamunur Rashid delivered welcome speech putting importance on

making bio-fortified high quality zinc-enriched rice seed easily available

for farmers in local markets.

Officer (Seed System and Marketing) of HarvestPlus Programme Agriculturist

Majibar Rahman and its Agriculture Research and Development Officer

Agriculturist Ruhul Amin Mandal discussed on proper marketing methods of

zinc-enrich rice seed.

They called for adopting latest technologies to produce and preserve bio-

fortified zinc rice seed for smooth marketing to enhance production and

popularise consumption of zinc-enriched rice among common people for building

a healthier nation.

“Zinc-enriched rice contains three most vital micronutrients of zinc, iron

and vitamin-A deficiency of which in human body reduces disease resistance

capacity, causes diarrhoea, pneumonia, stunting and various complexities

during pregnancy,” Mandal said.

The chief guest discussed various steps for production and marketing of

bio-fortified zinc rice seed to expand cultivation of zinc-enriched rice for

meeting nutrition of population to increase their disease resistant capacity.