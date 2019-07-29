Smooth marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed stressed

RANGPUR, July 29, 2019 (BSS) – Agriculturists at a workshop have stressed
on smooth marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed in local markets to
expand farming, production and consumption of zinc-enriched rice for
nourishment of common people.
They said this at a workshop on “Marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed”
organised by RDRS Bangladesh at its training centre here with assistance of
Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) on Sunday, a press release said
today.
The workshop was arranged with assistance of HarvestPlus Programme to
disseminate technologies for cultivation, production, storing and smooth
marketing of bio-fortified zinc rice seed in local markets of seven northern
districts.
Twenty seed retailers, agriculture officers, representatives of different
seed companies participated in the workshop.
Additional Director of DAE for Rangpur region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali
attended the event as chief guest with Deputy Director (Seed Marketing) of
Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation Agriculturist Dr. Md. Sultanul
Alam in the chair.
Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh
Agriculturist Mamunur Rashid delivered welcome speech putting importance on
making bio-fortified high quality zinc-enriched rice seed easily available
for farmers in local markets.
Officer (Seed System and Marketing) of HarvestPlus Programme Agriculturist
Majibar Rahman and its Agriculture Research and Development Officer
Agriculturist Ruhul Amin Mandal discussed on proper marketing methods of
zinc-enrich rice seed.
They called for adopting latest technologies to produce and preserve bio-
fortified zinc rice seed for smooth marketing to enhance production and
popularise consumption of zinc-enriched rice among common people for building
a healthier nation.
“Zinc-enriched rice contains three most vital micronutrients of zinc, iron
and vitamin-A deficiency of which in human body reduces disease resistance
capacity, causes diarrhoea, pneumonia, stunting and various complexities
during pregnancy,” Mandal said.
The chief guest discussed various steps for production and marketing of
bio-fortified zinc rice seed to expand cultivation of zinc-enriched rice for
meeting nutrition of population to increase their disease resistant capacity.