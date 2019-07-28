Bangladesh v Sri Lanka second ODI scoreboard

COLOMBO, July 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Scoreboard of the second one-day
international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium in
Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday:
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal b Udana 19
Soumya Sarkar lbw b Pradeep 11
Mohammad Mithun c Mendis b Dananjaya 12
Mushfiqur Rahim not out 98
Mahmudullah Riyad b Dananjaya 6
Sabbir Rahman run out 11
Mosaddek Hossain c K. Perera b Udana 13
Mehidy Hasan c Karunaratne b Pradeep 43
Taijul Islam run out 3
Mustafizur Rahman not out 2
Extras (b3 lb4, w12, nb1) 20
Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 238
Did not bat: Shafiul Islam
Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Soumya), 2-31 (Tamim), 3-52 (Mithun), 4-68
(Mahmudullah), 5-88 (Sabbir) 6-117 (Mosaddek), 7-201 (Mehidy), 8-231(Taijul)
Bowling: De Silva 10-0-39-0 (1w), Pradeep 10-0-53-2 (1w, 1nb), Udana
10-0-58-2 (1w) Kumara 10-0-42-0 (3w), Dananjaya 10-0-39-2 (2w)
Sri Lanka
A. Fernando c Tamim b Mustafizur 82
D. Karunaratne b Mehidy 15
K. Perera c Soumya b Mustafizur 30
K. Mendis not out 41
A. Mathews not out 52
Extras (b4 lb 5, w12, nb1) 22
Total (three wickets; 44.4 overs) 242
Did not bat: L. Thirimanne, D. de Silva, A. Dananjaya, I. Udana, N.
Pradeep, L. Kumara
Fall of wickets: 1-71 (Karunaratne), 2-129 (Fernando), 3-146 (Perera)
Bowling: Mehidy 10-0-51-1, Shafiul 5-0-29-2 (2w), Taijul 10-2-35-0 (2w),
Mustafizur 8-0-50-2 (3w, 1nb), Mosaddek 7-0-32-0 (1w), Sabbir 2.4-0-20-0,
Soumya 2-0-16-0
Result: Sri Lanka won by seven wickets
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI), Marais Erasmus (SA)
TV Umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)