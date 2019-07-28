Emerging Bangladesh Women’s side clinch series against South Africa

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Emerging Women’s Cricket team won the three-match unofficial ODI series against South Africa by 2-1 after beating the hosts by nine wickets in the third and series deciding match at Pretoria on Sunday.

South Africa Emerging Women’s team won the first match by 47 runs but Bangladesh Women’s hit back superbly, winning the last two matches by four wicket and by nine wickets to clinch the series.

Being sent to bat first, South Africa were restricted to 176-7 which Bangladesh overhauled with utmost ease, reaching the target in 44.1 overs with 179-9.

Opener Sharmin Akhter led the comfortable victory with 137 ball-83 not out that featured with 10 fours. Captain Nigar Sultana made an unbeaten 48.

Sharmin and Nigar shared 104 runs for the undefeated second wicket stand to sail the side home. Another opener Murshida Khatun made 31.

Trish Chetty was the highest scorer for South Africa with 63 while opener Robyn Searle made 35.

Bangladesh’s Fahima Khatun claimed 3-32 and Khadija Tul Kubra took 2-34.

The two teams now will play a three-match T20 series.