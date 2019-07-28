President for ensuring litigants’ justice in easy way

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today called upon

judges and others concerned to be more assiduous so that justice-seekers can

get justice smoothly.

The head of the state came up with the call as a delegation of Supreme

Court judges led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain submitted the

Bangladesh Supreme Court’s Annual Report-2018 to him at Bangabhaban here this

afternoon.

During the meeting, the President expressed his satisfaction over the

entire activities of the Supreme Court, the apex court of the country, and

urged the judges to be more vigorous for ensuring justice for litigants,

President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told the BSS.

Abdul Hamid was apprised by the delegation of different aspects of the

report handed over to him.

The President lauded different initiatives taken by the SC to make the

overall activities more vibrant. The Chief Justice informed the President

that necessary directives were issued with the set up of evening courts for

quick disposal of cases.

With a view to ensuring speedy disposal of cases, necessary steps were

taken by giving special priority to five-year-old pending cases also, the CJ

added.

The President thanked the Chief Justice and other delegation members for

submitting the report.

The delegation members included Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, Justice Mirza

Hussain Haider, Justice Tariq ul Hakim, Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury,

Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Justice Md. Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Moyeenul Islam

Chowdhury, Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Naima Haider.

Secretaries concerned to the President office, among others, were present

there.