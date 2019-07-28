President for ensuring litigants’ justice in easy way

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today called upon
judges and others concerned to be more assiduous so that justice-seekers can
get justice smoothly.
The head of the state came up with the call as a delegation of Supreme
Court judges led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain submitted the
Bangladesh Supreme Court’s Annual Report-2018 to him at Bangabhaban here this
afternoon.
During the meeting, the President expressed his satisfaction over the
entire activities of the Supreme Court, the apex court of the country, and
urged the judges to be more vigorous for ensuring justice for litigants,
President’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told the BSS.
Abdul Hamid was apprised by the delegation of different aspects of the
report handed over to him.
The President lauded different initiatives taken by the SC to make the
overall activities more vibrant. The Chief Justice informed the President
that necessary directives were issued with the set up of evening courts for
quick disposal of cases.
With a view to ensuring speedy disposal of cases, necessary steps were
taken by giving special priority to five-year-old pending cases also, the CJ
added.
The President thanked the Chief Justice and other delegation members for
submitting the report.
The delegation members included Justice Muhammad Imman Ali, Justice Mirza
Hussain Haider, Justice Tariq ul Hakim, Justice Salma Masud Chowdhury,
Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Justice Md. Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Moyeenul Islam
Chowdhury, Justice Obaidul Hassan and Justice Naima Haider.
Secretaries concerned to the President office, among others, were present
there.