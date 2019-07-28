Japanese FM due tomorrow to talk Rohingya issue

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono is scheduled to arrive here tomorrow to visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar as well as to hold bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart mainly to discuss the crisis.

Apart from the Rohingya issue, other matters related to further strengthen Bangladesh-Japan ties will also be discussed during the bilateral meeting of the two foreign ministers in the city, official sources said.

It is expected that Kono’s Rohingya-focused visit here will help to expedite the ongoing efforts of commencing safe repatriation of forcefully Rohingyas to Myanmar from Bangladesh, a foreign ministry official told BSS here today.

On Tuesday, the Japanese foreign minister will visit Cox’s Bazar to talk with Rohingya communities there to get an overview of the situation.

After coming from Cox’s Bazar, Kono will hold the bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka on the same day.

During the visit, the Japanese foreign minister will also visit the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhanmondi here to pay homage to Father of the Nation Bagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Japanese foreign minister will leave Bangladesh on Wednesday, sources said.