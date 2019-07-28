Govt fixes fee of dengue test at Tk 500

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)

has instructed all private healthcare institutions, including hospitals,

clinics and diagnostic centres in the country, to take maximum Taka 500 for

each dengue test.

An emergency circular, signed by DGHS Director (hospitals and clinics) Dr

Aminul Islam, was issued in this regard today.

The aforesaid price related decision will come into effect from today

(July 28) and remain in effect until further announcement.

According to the circular, the new price list of Dengue Test: NS1 Antigen

test, IgM +IgE or IgM/IgE test is Taka 500 (maximum) and CBC test- Taka 400

(maximum).

Earlier, the costs of the tests were Tk 1,200- Tk2, 000 for NS1 Antigen

test, Tk 800- Tk 1,600 for IgG and IgM (together), and Tk 1,000 for CBC test.

The DGHS has asked all the private and government hospitals across the

country to launch one stop centre for dengue patients and increase the number

of beds in all hospitals.

In another meeting, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque today

said all the tests related to dengue fever will be done free of cost at the

government hospitals across the country.