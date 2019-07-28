Beximco Pharma wins NPQ Excellence Award-2018

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – One of the leading pharmaceuticals manufacturer and exporter of the country Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BPL) awarded National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award-2018.

Beximco Pharma secured first position under the category of large industry (chemical), said a BPL press release today.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the award in a ceremony held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium.

BPL’s Head of Human Resources M A Arshad Bhuiyan received the award on behalf the company.

Among others, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim and National Productivity Organisation (NPO) Director SM Asrafuzzaman were present on the occasion.