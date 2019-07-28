Bodies of three Ideal College students found

SAVAR, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – The bodies of three students of Ideal College,

who went missing in the Dhaleshwari river on Saturday afternoon, were

recovered from the river today.

The body of Akash, 18, was recovered from Paglarmor area around 11:00 am

while Mehedi’s body was recovered from Konda Bridge area at 12 noon. Later,

the body of Rajon was found around 3:15 pm.

The bodies were handed over to the police.

According to locals, Akash is a son of Babul Ahmed, a resident of Savar

Banktown area, while Rajon and Mehedi are inhabitants of Dhaka.

Local Fire Service sources said a group of students of first-year of

Dhanmondi Ideal College in Dhaka numbering 12 went to visit Banktown area,

Savar for river cruise on Saturday.

When they were swimming in the river, three of them went missing due to

strong current.

Being informed, a team of fire service rushed to the spot and started the

rescue operation, but they had to pause the rescue operation at night because

of strong current.

Later, firefighters started the rescue operation this morning and

recovered the bodies.