BCB XI makes a good start in Mini Ranji semis

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI kept them aloft over Chhattisgarh State Cricket Sangh by reaching 254-3 on day one of the semifinal match of Dr. (capt) K. Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament, known as Mini Ranji Trophy, at Alur-1 (Platinum Oval) on Sunday.

Opener Saif Hasan blasted a well composed 92 before being retired hurt while his fellow opener Jahurul Islam Omee scored 60.

Before the bails were drawn for day one, Yasir Ali was batting on 50 with Nazmul Hossain Shanto who is yet to open his account as Bangladesh looked to take a complete stranglehold in their bid to move into the final of the prestigious tournament.

Jahurul and Saif paved the platform by sharing 154-run for the first wicket stand after BCB XI opted to bat first.

Jahurul was the first to be removed after hitting seven fours in his 134-ball knock.

Youngster Saif Hasan was in complete control before he fell to hamstring injury when he was on 92 off 172, smashing six fours and five sixes.

Captain Mominul Haque kept up the run-flow with 92 ball-49 before he was dismissed. With some overs to go to end the day, BCB XI sent Sanjamul Islam as night-watchman after the dismissal of Mominul but he got a seven ball-duck.

Veerpratap Singh, Punit Datey and Binny Samuel picked up one wicket apiece for Chhattisgarh.