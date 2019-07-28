Stocks witness flat on lower transactions

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today witnessed flat when

daily transactions declined on lower demand.

The day’s trade value at DSE declined to Taka 406 crore from Thursday’s

Taka 467.93 crore and the daily trade fell to 15.46 crore shares from 18.27

crore shares of the previous session.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with

0.68 points up at 5,133.93. The blue-chip DS30 and the Shariah DSES also

followed the same trend with 3.35 points up at 1,839.54 and with 2.75 points

up at 1,176.48.

At the DSE, prices of 111 securities out of the day’s 351 closed higher

against 214 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were BD Auto Cars, United Insurance, Monno

Ceramics, Legacy Foot and Monno Stafflers. The major losing issues were

Progressive Life, PRIME1ICBA, SEMLFBSLGF, SEMLLECMF and CAPMIBBLMF.

UPGDCL topped the turnover list followed by BSC, Fortune, Monno Ceramics

and SEMLLECMF.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with

upward trend with its major CASPI 3.02 points up at 15,716.78.

At the CSE, a total of 271 issues were traded while 92 closed higher and

151 closed lower as 77.08 lakh shares worth Taka 20.96 crore changed hands.