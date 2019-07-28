Charge sheet filed in Julhas-Tonoy murder case

DHAKA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Police today filed charge sheet against

eight in a case lodged over the murder of former USAID official Julhas Mannan

and his friend Tonoy Majumder.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit inspector Monirul

Islam filed the charge sheet before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan

Magistrate Saiduzzaman Sharif.

According to the probe agency, a total of 13, all members of Ansar-al

Islam, took part in the killing of Julhas and Tonoy. As the probe agency

managed to collect name and addresses of eight, they have filed charge sheet

against them. If the probe agency can manage to collect the name and

addresses of rest of the accused in future, they will file supplementary

charge sheet.

Of the eight accused, four have been arrested so far. They are- Mozammel

Hossain alias Saimon, 25, Arafat Rahman, 24, Sheikh Abdullah, 27, and

Asadullah, 25. They have already been gave confessional statements before the

court.

The accused, who are yet to be arrested are- sacked army Major Syed

Mohammad Ziaul Haque alias Major Zia, 42, Akram Hossain, 30, Sabbirul Haque

Chowdhury, 25 and Zunaid Ahmed alias Mawlana Zuned Ahammed alias Zunayed, 26.

Unidentified miscreants hacked Julhas and Tonoy to death at Julhas’s

Lake Circus Road house under Kalabagan Police Station on April 25, 2016.

Julhas’s elder brother Minhaj Mannan later filed the murder case with

Kalabagan Police Station.