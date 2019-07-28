Campaign launched to prevent dengue in Khulna

KHULNA, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Khulna City Corporation (KCC) today

launched an awareness raising campaign to prevent dengue outbreak in the

city.

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the campaign with a view

to destroying mosquito breeding places to prevent dengue outbreak at the

city’s Shaheed Hadis Park.

A colourful procession led by the Mayor was also brought out and a

discussion was held at Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) conference room with

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ziaur Rahman in the chair.

While addressing, KCC Mayor requested all for destroying the breeding

grounds of mosquitoes to control the dengue outbreak.

“We are ready to tackle the dengue situation in the city and it could

not be dubbed an epidemic yet,” he said.

At least 38 patients have been detected as dengue patients in the city

so far, said the mayor, adding that all are coming from Dhaka after affecting

dengue.

“Cancelling holidays of concern KCC employees, I asked them to destroy

the dengue virus borne Aedes mosquitoes’ breeding grounds as this year the

number of patients is surprisingly high,” he said.

Civil Surgeon Dr A S M Abdur Razzak suggested taking patients to

hospital immediately if they have fever.

“A medical team is working in each union. No dengue cases were found at

the upazila level. The teams are also raising awareness among the people,” he

added.