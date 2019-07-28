RMP for forging social resistance against rumours

RAJSHAHI, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP)

Commissioner Humayun Kabir called for forging social resistance against

rumour mongers.

“Stern action will be taken against those who will be found involved in

spreading any rumours,” he said while addressing a meeting in the city

yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.

RMP hosted the meeting with students, teachers and members of the civil

society at Ideal College conference hall.

With RMP Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain in the chair, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner Hatem Ali, Vice-principal of

the college Prof Abdul Mannan and Union Parishad Chairman Mofidul Islam.

Humayun Kabir sought public support to free the society from all sorts of

crimes like terrorism, extremism, drug-addiction and violence against women

and children.

He said people should come forward towards thwarting all the ill-motives

and evil-designs of vested quarters to destabilize the country’s existing

peace and harmony.

He called for increasing intelligence vigilance to resist drug addiction,

trafficking and trading as well as smuggling.

The meeting discussed the ways to combat all sorts of criminal activities,

putting emphasis on boosting community participation for freeing the society

from crimes.