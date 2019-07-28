RMP for forging social resistance against rumours

RAJSHAHI, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP)
Commissioner Humayun Kabir called for forging social resistance against
rumour mongers.
“Stern action will be taken against those who will be found involved in
spreading any rumours,” he said while addressing a meeting in the city
yesterday afternoon as the chief guest.
RMP hosted the meeting with students, teachers and members of the civil
society at Ideal College conference hall.
With RMP Deputy Commissioner Sazid Hossain in the chair, the meeting was
addressed, among others, by Deputy Commissioner Hatem Ali, Vice-principal of
the college Prof Abdul Mannan and Union Parishad Chairman Mofidul Islam.
Humayun Kabir sought public support to free the society from all sorts of
crimes like terrorism, extremism, drug-addiction and violence against women
and children.
He said people should come forward towards thwarting all the ill-motives
and evil-designs of vested quarters to destabilize the country’s existing
peace and harmony.
He called for increasing intelligence vigilance to resist drug addiction,
trafficking and trading as well as smuggling.
The meeting discussed the ways to combat all sorts of criminal activities,
putting emphasis on boosting community participation for freeing the society
from crimes.