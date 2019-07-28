Proper separation of animal hides stressed for better quality

RANGPUR, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Officials at a views-exchange meeting have
stressed proper separation and preservation of animal hides to ensure its
better quality for excellent price at local and international markets.
The district administration with Department of Livestock arranged the event
on Saturday afternoon at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner on
‘Proper Separation and Preservation of Animal Hides and Maintaining
Cleanliness’ during Eid-ul-Azha festivity.
A documentary film on separation and preservation of animal skins was
screened on the occasion participated by hides and skin traders,
representatives of meat processing industries and animal slaughterers of the
city.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the meeting as chief guest with
District Livestock Officer Agriculturist Md. Shah Jamal Khondker in the
chair.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Additional
Deputy Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abdullah Al Faruk
and President of District Skin Traders’ Association Abdul Latif Khan
addressed.
Agriculturist Jamal discussed proper ways of slaughtering animals,
separation of hides, defects in slaughtering of animals and separation of
hides and curing of animal hides, techniques for containing its international
standard and quality.
The chief guest called for maintaining cleanliness along with ensuring
proper slaughtering of sacrificial animals, separation and preservation of
hides to maintain quality for enhancing exports to earn foreign currency.