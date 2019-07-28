Proper separation of animal hides stressed for better quality

RANGPUR, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Officials at a views-exchange meeting have

stressed proper separation and preservation of animal hides to ensure its

better quality for excellent price at local and international markets.

The district administration with Department of Livestock arranged the event

on Saturday afternoon at conference room of the Deputy Commissioner on

‘Proper Separation and Preservation of Animal Hides and Maintaining

Cleanliness’ during Eid-ul-Azha festivity.

A documentary film on separation and preservation of animal skins was

screened on the occasion participated by hides and skin traders,

representatives of meat processing industries and animal slaughterers of the

city.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Asib Ahsan attended the meeting as chief guest with

District Livestock Officer Agriculturist Md. Shah Jamal Khondker in the

chair.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Syed Enamul Kabir, Additional

Deputy Police Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Abdullah Al Faruk

and President of District Skin Traders’ Association Abdul Latif Khan

addressed.

Agriculturist Jamal discussed proper ways of slaughtering animals,

separation of hides, defects in slaughtering of animals and separation of

hides and curing of animal hides, techniques for containing its international

standard and quality.

The chief guest called for maintaining cleanliness along with ensuring

proper slaughtering of sacrificial animals, separation and preservation of

hides to maintain quality for enhancing exports to earn foreign currency.