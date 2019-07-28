Rangpur police to be more active to help people: new SP

RANGPUR, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Newly appointed Superintendent of Police
(SP) here Biplob Kumar Sarker has said Rangpur police will be more active to
provide legal services to common people in a hassle-free manner with
increasing the force’s professional excellence.
“Every police personnel of Rangpur will come forward responding to
professional duty reposed in them and they will be more active to help
people,” he expressed his optimism on Saturday afternoon while exchanging
views with journalists at his conference room in the city
He said the nature of job and profession of police and journalists are
mostly similar and both are working to ensure welfare of common people.
He put emphasis on further improving relations, mutual trust, time-
befitting professional cooperation and understanding among police and
journalists and exchanging information to ensure social security and peace
for greater national interests.
The journalists discussed some gaps and reasons blamed for stranding
relationship created sometimes between police and media and forwarded
suggestions to improve the relationship and provide information to the
journalists timely.
Terming media as the third eye of the society, the new SP sought
constructive criticisms with suggestions from the journalists to provide
better services to the nation.
Additional Superintends of Police Fazle Elahi and Abu Maruf Hossain, other
local police officials, local journalists, photojournalists and camera-
persons from different print, electronic and online media attended the
meeting.