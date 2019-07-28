Rangpur police to be more active to help people: new SP

RANGPUR, July 28, 2019 (BSS) – Newly appointed Superintendent of Police

(SP) here Biplob Kumar Sarker has said Rangpur police will be more active to

provide legal services to common people in a hassle-free manner with

increasing the force’s professional excellence.

“Every police personnel of Rangpur will come forward responding to

professional duty reposed in them and they will be more active to help

people,” he expressed his optimism on Saturday afternoon while exchanging

views with journalists at his conference room in the city

He said the nature of job and profession of police and journalists are

mostly similar and both are working to ensure welfare of common people.

He put emphasis on further improving relations, mutual trust, time-

befitting professional cooperation and understanding among police and

journalists and exchanging information to ensure social security and peace

for greater national interests.

The journalists discussed some gaps and reasons blamed for stranding

relationship created sometimes between police and media and forwarded

suggestions to improve the relationship and provide information to the

journalists timely.

Terming media as the third eye of the society, the new SP sought

constructive criticisms with suggestions from the journalists to provide

better services to the nation.

Additional Superintends of Police Fazle Elahi and Abu Maruf Hossain, other

local police officials, local journalists, photojournalists and camera-

persons from different print, electronic and online media attended the

meeting.