Poland needs to save water for (non-)rainy day

WARSAW, July 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – With his two fishing rods planted firmly

on the bank of the Vistula river, 85-year-old Tadeusz Norberciak peers at

rocks exposed on the dry riverbed, a telling sign of Poland’s looming water

crisis.

“I can’t remember water levels being as low as what we’ve seen in recent

years, it’s tragic”, says the pensioner, sporting a fisherman’s vest and cap

for protection against the blazing sun.

“Further north, it’s even worse, the Vistula looks like puddles,” he told

AFP on a part of the waterway passing through the capital Warsaw.

Hundreds of rivers and in Poland are drying up little by little.

According to experts, the central European country of 38 million people

risks a serious water crisis in the coming years.

Poland’s Supreme Audit Office (NIK) warned in a recent report that already

there is only 1,600 cubic metres of water available for each Pole per year,

which is only slightly more than the EU average.

“Our (water) resources are comparable to those of Egypt,” it said in the

report bearing the ominous title: “Poland, European Desert”.

– Steppe –

Contrary to popular belief, Poland, which is located at the confluence of

oceanic and continental climate zones, has never had much water.

It receives less rainfall than countries further west, while the rate of

evaporation is comparable.

Warmer winters with less snow mean that groundwater is not being

replenished by spring melts.

And Poland captures little of this water, which experts say is a big part

of the problem.

The result is that a vast strip of land across the country is slowly

turning into steppe — semi-arid grass-covered plains, that threatens

agriculture, forests and wildlife.

With climate change, more frequent droughts and only brief and often

violent rainstorms, experts insist the situation is reaching a critical

threshold.

“In 2018, a very, very dry year, water levels fell to 1,100 cubic metres

per capita, per year, nearly below the safety threshold,” says Sergiusz

Kiergiel, spokesperson for Wody polskie (Polish waters), the state

institution responsible for water policy.

The situation is likely to be even worse this year.

The Polish Hydrological Service sounded the alarm in July, warning that

groundwater levels in 12 out of 16 Polish provinces could be too low to fill

shallow wells.

Over 320 municipalities have already imposed water restrictions carrying

heavy fines. Some have banned filling swimming pools, watering gardens or

washing cars.

Skierniewice, a town of 47,000 people some 80 kilometres southwest of

Warsaw, had to cut water in some districts in early June. For days, water was

only available to ground-floor flats. With no running water on upper floors,

municipal authorities were forced to distribute ten-litre water bags to

furious residents.

– Crucial reservoirs –

The shortages are triggering social conflict.

Residents of Sulmierzyce in central Poland accuse a local open pit brown

coal mine of syphoning off water.

In Podkowa Lesna, a small leafy town near Warsaw, resident are up in arms

against their neighbours in nearby Zolwin, whom they accuse of using too much

water from a common source to water their gardens.

“Parts of the country are already experiencing hydrogeological drought —

a situation when water doesn’t enter the deep layers of the soil and is not

filtered in springs,” says Wody polskie’s Kiergiel.

Experts insist that capturing more water is crucial.

Lacking sufficient reservoirs, Poland retains only 6.5 percent of the

water that passes through its territory, while Spain manages to keep nearly

half.

To ward off a crisis, the government plans to spend 14 billion zlotys

(3.28 billion euros $3.6 billion) to build around 30 holding tanks. These

should double Poland’s water retention capacity by 2027.

Farmers will be able to build small tanks up to 1,000 cubic metres without

special permits.

“We’re only just discovering that Poland has an issue with water… We

thought it was a sub-Saharan Africa problem, not a European one,” says Leszek

Pazderski, an environmental expert with Greenpeace Poland.