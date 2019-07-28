Swimming Australia denies cover-up of Jack failed drug test

MELBOURNE, July 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Swimming Australia insisted Sunday it

followed the rules in dealing with a failed drug test by relay world-record

holder Shayna Jack, rejecting claims it wasn’t transparent about the

“embarrassing” result.

The 20-year-old, part of Australia’s 4x100m freestyle team that set a

world record at last year’s Commonwealth Games, failed an out-of-competition

test late last month and has been suspended.

She returned home days before the start of the world championships in

South Korea citing “personal reasons” but news of the incident only emerged

in a media report on Saturday, with Jack then denying wrongdoing in an

Instagram post.

In a statement released after the revelation, Swimming Australia admitted

the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority (ASADA) had told it Jack tested

positive on June 26.

But the Australian governing body maintained it was required to keep the

details confidential “until such time as either ASADA or the individual

athlete release details of an adverse test result”.

Richard Ings, the former head of ASADA, questioned this in a tweet late

Saturday and called Jack’s explanation for missing the world championships

“an untruth”.

“If Swimming Australia are suggesting that their anti-doping policy,

approved by ASADA, forbids them from announcing the Jack provisional

suspension, they are wrong,” he said.

In a follow-up tweet Sunday morning, he added: “If Swimming Australia and

ASADA have a policy of not announcing provisional suspensions then they

should quickly change it.

“Major global sports all announce provisional suspensions. You can’t hide

suspended athletes. It always gets out. Transparency is permitted by WADA

(World Anti-Doping Authority).”

Swimming Australia chief executive Leigh Russell, who called the test

result “bitterly disappointing and embarrassing”, insisted the rules were

“very, very clear” and they prevented her from speaking out earlier.

“I accept this is a frustrating position, but also I accept that Shayna

has the right to a fair process,” Russell told reporters in Melbourne on

Sunday.

“She told us she was preparing to announce the adverse test results this

week. She said she wanted to wait until her teammates had finished

competing.”

Russell said she was not permitted to provide more details about the

result, acknowledging it wasn’t ideal for Swimming Australia’s hands to be

tied.

“It makes it very tough for national sporting organisations to be

transparent,” she said.

The first positive test related to the world championships is disastrous

for Australia after Olympic champion Mack Horton’s protest against Chinese

rival Sun Yang in Gwangju over salacious claims he smashed vials of blood

following a test last year.

Russell said the team was only told of Jack’s test result on Saturday and

insisted Horton would have taken the same stance even if he had known.

“I think that Mack has made a stand for something that he truly believes

in,” she said.

“And I think actually we have the same stance — we absolutely do not want

drugs in our sport.”